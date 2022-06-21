President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan for a state visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

News.Az