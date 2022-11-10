Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for visit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan for a visit to attend the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Samarkand International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan for visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      