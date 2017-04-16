President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Yevlakh district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Yevlakh district for a visit.

The President attended the opening of Mingachevir-Mingachevir station section of Mingachevir-Bahramtapa highway, APA reports.

The head of state viewed stands highlighting technical indicators of the road.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the President that this stretch of the road is 16.5km in length. The width of the two-lane road is 7.5m.

Reconstruction of Mingachevir-Mingachevir station section of Mingachevir-Bahramtapa highway has ensured citizens` easy access to Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

News.Az

