Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: As host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is in active phase of preparation

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: As host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is in active phase of preparation

“As the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is in active phase of preparation,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the "15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue" in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports. 

“For a global event, we have less than 1 year for preparation so we are doing all our best in order to deliver good results,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      