President Ilham Aliyev: As host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is in active phase of preparation

President Ilham Aliyev: As host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is in active phase of preparation

President Ilham Aliyev: As host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is in active phase of preparation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is in active phase of preparation,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the "15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue" in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

“For a global event, we have less than 1 year for preparation so we are doing all our best in order to deliver good results,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

News.Az