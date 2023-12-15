President Ilham Aliyev: As result of our policy, we have secured very strong positions on global scale

+ ↺ − 16 px

“A few days ago, our country achieved another great success – the COP29 international conference will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan. This decision was made by all countries of the world a few days ago. Thus, great confidence and great respect have once again been shown for Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting regarding the holding of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan next year, News.Az reports.

The head of state said: “We fully deserve that. As a result of our policy, we have secured very strong positions on the global scale. Respect for Azerbaijan in the international arena is growing by the day, and we have earned this respect with our actions, work and policies.”

