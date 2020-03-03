President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Dash Salahli-Urkmazli-Damirchilar highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Dash Salahli-Urkmazli-Damirchilar highway after renovation, AzerTag reports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical and economic indicators of the road.

The two-lane highway is 16km in length.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

News.Az

