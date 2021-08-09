President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated 500/330/220 kV Absheron substation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 500/330/220 kV “Absheron” substation.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state that the substation supplies electricity to Baku and most of the Absheron Peninsula.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Absheron” substation.

News.Az