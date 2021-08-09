Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated 500/330/220 kV Absheron substation

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated 500/330/220 kV Absheron substation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 500/330/220 kV “Absheron” substation.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state that the substation supplies electricity to Baku and most of the Absheron Peninsula.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Absheron” substation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      