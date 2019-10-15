President Ilham Aliyev attending 7th Turkic Council Summit in Baku
- 15 Oct 2019 13:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142466
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attending-7th-turkic-council-summit-in-baku Copied
The 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (CCTS) is being held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential website.
First, the heads of state and government took a photo together.
Opening the summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev greeted the heads of state and government.
News.Az