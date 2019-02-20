President Ilham Aliyev attends 5th ministerial meeting within SGC Advisory Council in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council has kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

The participants in the event include energy ministers from the Southern Gas Corridor member-states and representatives of a number of organizations, as well as European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, acting co-chair of SGC Advisory Council Gunther Oettinger.

Prior to the meeting a joint photo was taken.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.

European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, acting co-chair of SGC Advisory Council Gunther Oettinger then addressed the event.

The meeting continues with plenary sessions.

News.Az

News.Az