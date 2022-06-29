Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends 6th summit of Caspian littoral states

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev attends 6th summit of Caspian littoral states

The 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states has been held in Ashgabat, News.Az reports. 

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state.

The presidents posed together for official photos.

The heads of state then held a meeting in a limited format.

An expanded meeting on the sidelines of the Summit then was held.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends 6th summit of Caspian littoral states

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends 6th summit of Caspian littoral states

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends 6th summit of Caspian littoral states


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      