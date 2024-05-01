President Ilham Aliyev attends 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku - LIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” was held at the Baku Convention Center on May 1, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The family photo was taken first.

Later, a film highlighting the "Baku Process" and Azerbaijan's contributions to intercultural dialogue was presented.

President Ilham Aliyev then delivered a speech at the Forum's opening ceremony.

The Forum, organized by the government of Azerbaijan, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), brings together 700 distinguished guests representing more than 100 countries.

High-level officials, heads of parliament, religious leaders, scholars, journalists, and participants from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds came together to advance peace and global security through meaningful dialogue.

The three-day Forum will feature 4 plenary sessions and 12 panel discussions on topics such as education, youth, climate change, artificial intelligence, protection of cultural heritage, illegal migration and other areas.

The Forum participants will visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the 30-year-long occupation. The Forum will also feature special panel sessions scheduled to be held in Aghdam and Shusha. This is also a good opportunity to provide a platform to appeal to the international community from the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is an integral part of the "Baku Process" on intercultural dialogue initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008, was first held in Baku in 2011, and subsequently organized in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The number of countries and organizations participating in the Forum has significantly increased over the past period. In total, more than 10,000 participants - government officials, heads and representatives of international organizations and institutions attended the forums. At the same time, more than 200 various events, plenary and panel discussions, presentations were organized as part of the forums. The discussions held as part of the five previous forums, which focused on the challenges facing humanity, and the documents drawn up there, served as the main reference for international organizations, and the “Baku Process” has been recognized as an important platform for intercultural dialogue.

