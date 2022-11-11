President Ilham Aliyev attends 9th Summit of Organization of Turkic States

The 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States has been held in Samarkand.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state.

Then a group photo was taken.

Opening the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted the guests and made a speech.

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan then made speeches.

The President of Azerbaijan made a speech at the Summit.

