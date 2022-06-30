President Ilham Aliyev attends Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network has kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the conference.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Addressing the event, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova informed the participants of the agenda of the conference.

The conference under the motto “Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development”, brings together parliamentary delegations from more than 40 countries, and representatives of 9 international parliamentary organizations.

The three-day conference will adopt the Baku Declaration and the “Charter on the Rules of Procedure of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network”, approve the organization's official logo and flag, and elect its chairman and vice-chairmen.

The heads of delegations participating in the event will meet with the country's officials.

Participants of the Baku conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network will visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including the cultural capital Shusha, and will familiarize themselves with the reconstruction and landscaping work.

