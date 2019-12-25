President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2019 sporting results

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2019 at the National Olympic Committee.

The head of state made a speech at the ceremony.

The event then featured an awards ceremony on 2019 sporting results.

The head of state presented certificates of individual pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Alavardi Julfayev, Yavuz Eminbayli and Ramiz Hajiyev for their contributions to the development of sport in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev presented certificates of "Honored worker of physical culture and sport" title to Pasha Aliyev, Tarlan Hasanov, Shahlar Mustafayev, Azar Hasanov, Igdam Alakbarov, Tofig Heydarov and Boyukagha Aghayev, as well as certificates of "Honored Doctor" title to Natig Aliyev and Emiliya Huseynova and "Honored Journalist" title to Rashad Javadov for their contributions to the development of sport in Azerbaijan.

NOC President`s honorary diplomas were given to Parvis Taghiyev, Ramiz Guliyev, Nazim Samadov, Orkhan Garibov, Yalchin Garali, Shahin Mahmudov, Nadir Azizov and Ramil Ahmadov.

President Ilham Aliyev handed out documents of new flats to a group of athletes and sport figures in recognition of their high achievements in 2019.

Member of the National Olympic Committee`s Executive Committee, the founder and director of Museum of Miniature Books, Honored Art Worker Zarifa Salahova then presented keepsakes to President Ilham Aliyev.

