President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Binagadi district, Baku.

The head of state met with members of martyrs` families and war disabled.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

News.Az