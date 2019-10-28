Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewing systems in Aghdash

President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewing systems in Aghdash

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewage systems in the city of Aghdash.

The head of state then met with representatives of the district`s general public.

