President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewing systems in Aghdash
- 28 Oct 2019 14:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142848
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attends-ceremony-to-launch-drinking-water-supply-and-sewing-systems-in-aghdash Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewage systems in the city of Aghdash.
The head of state then met with representatives of the district`s general public.
News.Az