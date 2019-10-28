President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewing systems in Aghdash

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewage systems in the city of Aghdash.

The head of state then met with representatives of the district`s general public.



