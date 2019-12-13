Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch the first tanker “Lachin” built at Baku Shipyard on the order of the Azer

The launch of Ro-Pax type ferry boat “Azerbaijan” and newly-purchased platform supply vessels "Shahdag", "Khojaly", "Guba", "Murovdag" and "Savalan" was also held with the participation of the head of state.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      