President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch “Shimal-2” power station

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a ceremony to launch “Shimal-2” power station in Baku.

Chairman of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kenji Yamada, and Japan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori informed the head of state of the work done here.

President Ilham Aliyev then launched the “Shimal-2” power station.

Extensive landscaping work was carried out, green areas were laid out, and different trees and flower bushes were planted in the area.

The head of state wished the staff success and posed for photographs together with them.

