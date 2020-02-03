President Ilham Aliyev attends conference on socio-economic development of regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference dedicated to the results of first year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019-2023" has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the conference.

The head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

Other speakers at the event included Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, head of Gabala District Executive Authority Sabuhi Abdullayev, director of "Mingachevir Tekstil" LLC in Mingachevir Industrial Park Mehman Huseynov, head of Ganja District Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov, director of Nakhchivan Salt Prodiuction LLC Anar Asadullayev, head of Guba District Executive Authority Ziyaddin Aliyev, director of the Brightman Business Managment Consultants enterprise for the production of canned fruits and vegetables Afat Ahmadova, head of Astara District Executive Authority Gazanfar Aghayev, Executive Director of Aghstafa Agro Industrial Complex Anar Orujov and head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority Jeyhun Jafarov.

President Ilham Aliyev then made a closing speech at the conference.

News.Az

