President Ilham Aliyev attends expanded session of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe

President Ilham Aliyev attends expanded session of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe

+ ↺ − 16 px

An expanded session of the CIS Council of Heads of State has been held in Dushanbe

An expanded session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States has been held in Dushanbe, capital of the Republic of Tajikistan, AzerTag reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the session.

The session featured a ceremony of signing documents.

News.Az

News.Az