President Ilham Aliyev attends expanded session of Council of CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat

Following the limited format session, an expanded session of the Council of CIS Heads of State has been held in Ashgabat.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the session.

Turkmen President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov presented Turkmenistan’s Order of Bitaraplyk to Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of CIS Sergey Lebedev.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia, Chairman of the Board of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation (IHCF) Polad Bulbuloglu handed the Foundation’s Medal “For services in development of humanitarian cooperation” to President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov.

A number of documents, including the CIS Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation was adopted at the session in Ashgabat.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov then hosted an official reception in honor of heads of delegations.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the official reception.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to Turkmenistan.

