President Ilham Aliyev attends farewell ceremony for deceased AZAL crew members

On December 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the farewell ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the crew members who perished in the plane crash on the Baku-Grozny route.

Photo: AZERTAC

They expressed their condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased, News.Az reports.The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), crashed near the city of Aktau on December 25, resulting in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

News.Az