President Ilham Aliyev attends first session of parliament’s sixth convocation (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the session.

Opening the event, head of the Administration of Azerbaijani Parliament Safa Mirzayev congratulated the MPs.

***

The oldest member of the newly-formed Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, who chaired the session, declared it open.

Ziyad Samadzade then read out the names of newly-elected MPs.

***

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then played.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the session.

***

Chairman of the session Ziyad Samadzade presented the session’s agenda.

After the agenda was approved, the parliamentarians discussed the election of Milli Majlis speaker.

MP from the New Azerbaijan Party Sahiba Gafarova was nominated as the speaker of Milli Majlis.

Sahiba Gafarova thanked the chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party and its members.

In a voting, 116 parliamentarians voted for Sahiba Gafarova electing her speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

***

MP Ali Huseynli was elected first deputy speaker of Milli Majlis, while Adil Aliyev and Fazail Ibrahimli were elected deputy chairpersons.

***

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova declared the names of candidates for Disciplinary and Accounting Commissions of Azerbaijani Parliament.

In a voting, the candidates were confirmed.

***

Then chairmen of the committees of the Parliament were elected.

MP Ali Huseynli was approved as chairman of the committee on legal policy and state building, Ziyafat Asgarov as chairman of the committee on defense, security and fight against corruption, Tahir Mirkishili as chairman of the committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Sadig Gurbanov as chairman of the committee on natural resources, energy and environment, Tahir Rzayev as chairman of the committee on agrarian policy, Musa Guliyev as chairman of the committee on labor and social policy, Siyavush Novruzov as chairman of the committee on regional issues, Bakhtiyar Aliyev as chairman of the committee on science and education, Ganira Pashayeva as chairperson of the committee on culture, Zahid Oruj as chairman of the committee on human rights, Samad Seyidov as chairman of the committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, Ahliman Amiraslanov as chairman of the committee on healthcare, Hijran Huseynova as chairperson of the committee on family, women and children affairs, Fazail Ibrahimli as chairman of the committee on public associations and religious organizations, Adil Aliyev as chairman of the committee on youth and sports.

Deputy committee chairs were also elected at the session.

News.Az

News.Az