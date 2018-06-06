Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends Iftar ceremony on occasion of holy month of Ramadan

Chairman of the Clerical Office of Caucasus Muslims Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade has today hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence, APA reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Iftar ceremony.

The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

