President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of bitumen production facility and liquid-gas filling station at Baku Oil Refinery

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a bitumen facility and liquid-gas filling station built as part of the first phase of the renovation and modernization project at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev informed the head of state of the work done here.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the renovation and modernization project implemented at the the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

President Ilham Aliyev then launched the new bitumen unit.

News.Az

