President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of exhibition of SPECA countries

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of an exhibition called “SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” held on Azerbaijan`s special initiative at the Baku Expo Center as part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA week, News.Az reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state of the exhibition.

Baku hosts the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA week. The countries of SPECA are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. Azerbaijan joined the programme, which was established in 1998, in 2002, and is one of the active members of the SPECA. The goal of the programme is to support the countries in their efforts for economic development, cooperation and integration into the world economy.

The exhibition organized on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of SPECA has been launched on Azerbaijan`s special initiative. The exhibition covers an area of 4,000 square meters. The stands at the exhibition feature samples of the products of state enterprises and private companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

President Ilham Aliyev officially opened the exhibition by unveiling the “Value that unites us” installation prepared by “Azerkhalcha” OJSC. The installation reflects cooperation between the SPECA countries.

Products manufactured by 33 companies under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand are on display in the center of the Azerbaijan National Stand.

The head of state viewed the Azerbaijan National Stand.

Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev informed the head of state that 88 defense products produced in the ministry`s enterprises are displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition features a special stand dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The stand showcases a video dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, copies of 11 books and stamps about the life and activities of the Great Leader, as well as a gold coin named “100 years and a legacy beyond that” issued by “AzerGold” CJSC on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader.

The head of state also viewed stands of other SPECA countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The goal of the exhibition is to demonstrate the economic potential of the participating countries, discuss opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership and strengthen regional economic cooperation among the member states.

The exhibition also features “Triptix” carpet composition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which was co-organized by the Ministry of Economy and “Azerkhalcha” OJSC.

Following the exhibition, a business forum will be conducted for entrepreneurs.

News.Az