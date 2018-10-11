President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Gubaekoagrar agricultural plant
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the agricultural plant of Gubaekoagrar LLC, AZERTAC reports.
The president launched the plant.
