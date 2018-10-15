President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Lankaran Olympic Sport Complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Olympic Sport Complex in Lankaran district, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state and first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created here.

The construction of the complex started in June 2013, and ended this October. Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been allocated a total of 15 million manats for the construction of the complex.

This is the 44th Olympic Sports Complex built in the country. The complex features wrestling, boxing and weightlifting gyms. There is a 788-seat universal sports hall and a 53-seat canteen in the complex. The complex also houses a modern swimming pool, which is 25 meters in length and 12 meters in width. It also features a state-of-the-art 1300-seat football stadium, as well as mini a football pitch, volleyball and basketball courts.

