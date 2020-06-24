Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of modular hospital in Ganja

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a modular hospital in the city of Ganja.

After viewing the conditions created in the hospital, the head of state and first lady met with a group of health workers.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting.


