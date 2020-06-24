President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of modular hospital in Ganja
24 Jun 2020
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a modular hospital in the city of Ganja.
After viewing the conditions created in the hospital, the head of state and first lady met with a group of health workers.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting.