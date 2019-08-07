President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of YAP Pirallahi district branch
- 07 Aug 2019 13:41
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 140706
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attends-inauguration-of-new-administrative-building-of-yap-pirallahi-district-branch Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new administrative building of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Pirallahi district branch.
News.Az