President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new military hospital complex of State Border Service in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of a new military hospital complex of the State Border Service in Baku, News.Az reports.

Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev reported to President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. The head of state then was informed of the hospital complex situated at Fatali Khan Khoyski Street, 99 in Baku.

The old building of the military hospital was built in the 70s of the 20th century. The new military hospital incorporates state-of-the-art medical examination and treatment facilities, integrating the latest scientific and technical advancements along with lessons learned from war experiences.

The construction of the military hospital, spanning eight floors and including auxiliary buildings, was executed using modern technologies and advanced practices. Covering a total area of 24,760 square meters, the 240-bed hospital boasts 903 rooms, 17 departments and 80 wards. The capacity can be expanded to 700 beds during the military period. The establishment of the Emergency Medical Center ensures the 24-hour reception of patients in critical condition.

Throughout the year, the military hospital is equipped to handle 100,000 to 110,000 outpatients and 17,000 to 20,00 inpatients.

The hospital has waiting rooms, meeting rooms, dining areas and a laboratory. A maternity center for the female military personnel within the State Border Service was also established.

President Ilham Aliyev concluded the event by participating in a group photo session with the medical staff.

