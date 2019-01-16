President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of SOCAR carbamide plant in Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of SOCAR carbamide plant constructed in the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, AZERTAC reports.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev informed the head of state of the work done in the enterprise.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the plant.

The head of state then met with the staff of the plant and posed for photographs together with them.

