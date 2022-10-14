President Ilham Aliyev attends meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana

President Ilham Aliyev attends meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana

President Ilham Aliyev attends meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council has kicked off in Astana, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting.

The heads of state and government attending the meeting posed together for a group photo.

Then a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in a limited format was held.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

Then the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council continued in an expanded format.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of CIS Sergey Lebedev noted that the Kyrgyz Republic will assume the chairmanship in the Organization in 2023.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Radik Batirshin, the Chairman of TV-Radio corporation “MIR” with a diploma of the CIS.

At the meeting, the post of executive secretary of the CIS was renamed as general secretary. Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of CIS Sergey Lebedev was elected as Secretary General.

The documents then were signed.

The meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana concluded its work.

News.Az