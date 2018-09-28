President Ilham Aliyev attends official reception in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe
Emomali Rahmon has hosted an official reception in honor of the CIS heads of state
President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has hosted an official reception in honor of the CIS heads of state, AzerTag reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the official reception.
On September 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.
