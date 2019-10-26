President Ilham Aliyev attends official reception in honor of heads of state and government participating in Baku Summit

An official reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of the heads of state and government and heads of delegations participating in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on October 25.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the reception.

The head of state addressed the event.

The official reception continued with a concert.

