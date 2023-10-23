President Ilham Aliyev attends opening and groundbreaking ceremonies of number of enterprises in Sumgayit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Sumgayit, News.Az reports.

The head of state first attended the opening and groundbreaking ceremonies of new enterprises in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park was established by a Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated 21 December 2011. This is the first industrial park established in Azerbaijan and the largest in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state of the works carried out in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The industrial park occupies a total area of 583.5 hectares. 38 business entities with a total investment of nearly 5.8 billion manats had been granted residency status in the industrial park. So far, about 5.4 billion manats have been invested in the industrial park by its residents. 20 out of 38 registered residents are already operating. The commissioning today of “Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co.”, “Novus Plastica” LLC and “UPI - Universal Packing Industry” CJSC brings the number of enterprises operating in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park to 23.

To date, a total of 9.5 billion manats worth of products have been sold by residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, of which more than 3.3 billion manats - nearly 35 percent - worth were exported.

The industrial park will employ more than 6,600 people on a permanent basis.

The products manufactured in the park are exported to Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China, Taiwan, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Austria, Estonia, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, Japan, the United States of America, Canada and other countries.

President Ilham Aliyev first attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the technical gases production enterprise owned by the “Chinar-Service” Production Commercial Company. The “Chinar-Service" was registered as a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in May 2022.

It is planned to provide permanent employment to 70 people as part of the project with the investment value of 13.3 million manats. The manufactured products will also be exported to Georgia, Türkiye and Russia.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the enterprise.

President Ilham Aliyev also inaugurated the polymer additives production enterprise owned by “Novus Plastica” LLC.

The “Novus Plastica” LLC was registered as a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in August 2020. The enterprise occupies an area of 3.5 hectares. The manufactured products by the application of advanced technologies of Italy will also be exported to Türkiye and the CIS countries. The enterprise with the investment value of more than 12,1 manats will employ nearly 50 people on a permanent basis.

The head of state launched the enterprise.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the packaging manufacturing enterprise owned by “Universal Packing Industry” CJSC. The enterprise, which occupies an area of 1 hectares, will manufacture corrugated cardboard and other packaging products. The enterprise will use Italian and Chinese-made technologies to manufacture 20 types of products. The enterprise, which received 4.8 million manats in investments, will employ 50 people initially and 65 in the following stage.

The head of state launched the enterprise.

The ceramic tile manufacturing enterprise owned by “Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co.” LLC was opened then.

President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the conditions created in the enterprise.

The enterprise, which occupies an area of 20 hectares, will utilize Chinese cutting-edge technologies for production of ceramic tiles. Although, the investment value of the enterprise fully owned by Chinese investors was scheduled to be USD 40 million and headcount to be 400 initially, it received USD 50 million in investments and employed 484 people to date. The enterprise with the annual capacity of 18 million square meters will sell its products both domestically and export to the regional and CIS countries.

Vanhong Ceramics currently owns 5 plants in China and other enterprises in 5 countries.

Director General of Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co. LLC Chiyi Wang said: Dear Mr. President, thank you for making us proud with your participation in a ceremony to open the ceramic tile manufacturing enterprise owned by “Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co.” LLC.

President Ilham Aliyev: You have invested so much in Azerbaijan as 81 million manats investment is a big figure. These investments are made by your, namely, Chinese company. Now, I saw that the number of workers is nearly 500. This is, at the same time, another contribution to our employment program. Of course, such enterprises strengthen the Chinese-Azerbaijan friendship even more. This plant has been built for a year and half. It means I laid its foundation a year and half ago.

Chiyi Wang: Yes.

President Ilham Aliyev: That is why, I am sure that its operations will be successful and you will continue your work.

Chiyi Wang: Everything will be alright with your assistance.

President Ilham Aliyev: Very good product. No need for import any more. Will you supply the market?

Chiyi Wang: Yes, we will.

The head of state launched the enterprise.

A foundation stone was laid for the construction chemicals production enterprise owned by “Kartas Kimya” LLC.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the enterprise.

The “Kartas Kimya” LLC was registered as a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in July 2022. The company will build construction chemicals production enterprise in the area of 2.5 hectares. The enterprise with the investment value of 17 million manats is expected to employ 250 people on a permanent basis. The products will sell both domestically and be imported to Türkiye and CIS countries.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the enterprise.

