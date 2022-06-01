President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 27th Int’l Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition in Baku
An official opening ceremony of the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week has got underway at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
The head of state made a speech at the opening ceremony.