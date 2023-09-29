President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), was held in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony.

News.Az