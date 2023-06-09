President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of first stage of Alat Free Economic Zone

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening ceremony of the first stage of the Alat Free Economic Zone, News.Az reports.

Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Valeh Alasgarov informed the head of state of the works done.

The Alat Free Economic Zone occupies a total area of 850 hectares. The construction work started on the 60-hectare area (Zone 1, Stage 1), which is the initial development stage of the Free Economic Zone.

The head of state viewed the conditions created in the Business Center of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The Business Center`s building, which covers a total area of 16,000 square meters, consists of three functional parts.

The foundation stone of the Alat Free Economic Zone was laid on July 1, 2021 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az