President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Baku Higher Oil School campus
- 01 May 2017 07:16
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 121241
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attends-opening-of-baku-higher-oil-school-campus Copied
On May 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the campus of SOCAR’s Baku Higher Oil School that was constructed in Bibiheybat settlement
The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the campus.
The head of state viewed the conditions created in the campus for training and education.
News.Az