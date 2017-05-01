Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Baku Higher Oil School campus

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Baku Higher Oil School campus

On May 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the campus of SOCAR’s Baku Higher Oil School that was constructed in Bibiheybat settlement

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the campus. 

The head of state viewed the conditions created in the campus for training and education.

