President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state of the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the complex and toured the area of the port.

The head of state then met with staff of the port and builders.

News.Az

