President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed conditions created at the hotel.

Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel has 365 rooms, a conference hall, gyms and a restaurant.

