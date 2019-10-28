President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Gabala branch of Azerkhalcha OJSC
- 28 Oct 2019 13:23
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142843
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attends-opening-of-gabala-branch-of-azerkhalcha-ojsc Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Gabala branch of Azerkhalcha Open Joint-Stock Company.
President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the conditions created in the branch and met with its staff.
News.Az