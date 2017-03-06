President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Heart Center in Baku
A Heart Center has today been opened under the Republican Treatment and Diagnostic Center in Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the center.
The head of state and the first vice-president met with staff of the center.
