President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Kalbajar-1 Small Hydropower Plant

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly built Kalbajar-1 Small Hydropower Plant with a capacity of 4.4 MWt in Kalbajar district, News.Az reports.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the Kalbajar-1 Small Hydropower Plant.

The plant built on the Lev River is the first energy production facility constructed and commissioned in Kalbajar after the liberation from occupation.

A 110/6 kV substation was also built here.

News.Az