President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military aerodrome of Special Combined Arms Army (PHOTO)
- 10 May 2021 12:00
- 04 Oct 2025 03:47
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has participated in the inauguration of a military aerodrome of the Special Combined Arms Army in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Commander of the Special Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the head of state.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.