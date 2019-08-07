President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Authority
- 07 Aug 2019 13:14
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 140703
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attends-opening-of-new-administrative-building-of-pirallahi-district-executive-authority Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Authority.
News.Az