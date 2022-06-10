President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new power substation and Digital Network General Management Center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a new 110/35/10 kV power substation and Digital Network General Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

Chairman of “Azerishig” OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the conditions created at the new substation and the Management Center.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Digital Network General Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

