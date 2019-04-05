President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new residential complex for IDP families in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new residential complex for IDP families in Baku

A new residential complex for IDP families has been inaugurated in the territory of Kurdakhani settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done.

The construction of the complex started in March, 2018.

The complex which occupies an area of 15 hectares includes 15 buildings. The new residential complex also houses all necessary infrastructure facilities, including a school, kindergarten, club and community center, medical point, recreation park and playgrounds for kids. Extensive landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the territory.

This is the 103rd state-of-the-art residential complex built for internally displaced persons.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in the apartments of the newly-built complex.

The building has 72 one-room, 360 two-room, 306 three-room, and 72 four-room apartments.

President Ilham Aliyev then familiarized himself with the conditions created at the 280-seat kindergarten.

President Ilham Aliyev also viewed conditions created at secondary school No 7 of Shusha district. All necessary conditions were created in the 560-seat school.

The head of state then met with the IDPs and congratulated them on the opening of the new residential complex.

Internally displaced person from Shusha Gunash Huseynova, principal of the secondary school No 7 of Shusha district Elchin Dadashov and deputy head of Shusha District Executive Authority Vusala Fataliyeva thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and care.

News.Az