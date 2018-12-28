President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly-built road in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly-built road connecting Ziya Bunyadov avenue with Balakhani-Binagadi highway in Baku, AZERTAC reports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work carried out on the newly-built road.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

